Kim Kardashian teases new romance

Kim Kardashian has hinted that she might be coupled up.

The Skims founder teased a secret relationship with a mystery man in the Season 6 trailer for The Kardashians that dropped on Friday.

"I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys," she admitted in a confessional with the camera.

"Me not dating and not wanting love and attention?" she added with a glint in her eye. "I don't think you know me."

The trailer hinted that Kardashian's relationship is serious as she discussed making an addition to her house to make a "his closet".

"He'll be happy," she replied after her mum, Kris Jenner noted, "You must really like him."

The reality star told TV host Jimmy Fallon in August last year that dating was "not what I want right now".

Her last public relationship was with actor/comedian Pete Davidson, who she dated between autumn 2021 and the summer of 2022, following her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

She was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr in early 2024, although they never went public with their relationship.

Kardashian shares children North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five, with West.