David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham cast in Supergirl movie

David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham have joined the cast of 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'.

The 'Oppenheimer' actor and the 'Hail, Caesar!' will take on the roles of Supergirl’s parents in the upcoming Craig Gillespie movie for Warner Bros. Discovery DC Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock was previously cast in the titular role.

The 24-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first five episodes of HBO’s 'Game of Thrones' prequel series - will star as the Woman of Steel in the DC flick after she screen-tested with the studio's co-CEO James Gunn.

Milly beat 'CODA' star Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly, who already voiced the role in the DC animated films 'Legion of Superheroes' and 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One', to the part.

Gunn previously teased that the movie will feature a "much more hardcore" version of Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El.

He said: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl.

“She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Eve Ridley will play Ruthye, with Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem and Jason Momoa playing alien bounty hunter Lobo.