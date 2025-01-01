Niecy Nash won't let anybody 'badmouth' Kim Kardashian

Niecy Nash will not stand for anybody badmouthing her All's Fair co-star Kim Kardashian.

The Scream Queens actress told People that she went into filming the legal drama series with very "little knowledge" of the Kardashian-Jenner family and was won over by the "lovely" Kim, who she described as a "girls' girl".

Now that she knows the reality star personally, Niecy "will fight" anyone who has a bad word to say about Kim.

"I love her so much," she praised. "But let me tell you something: You can't say nothing bad about Kim to me. I will fight you in the street!"

She added, "Don't you say nothing about Kimmy Kim to me. Don't do it."

The Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actress recalled meeting The Kardashians star with her mum Kris Jenner and revealed that they were relieved that she "didn't know anything about their family" and was "unbiased" about acting with Kim.

"It was so funny, because when we first met, I met her and her mom, and I said, 'I have to be honest and tell you, I've never seen your show.' And her mother said, 'Oh, thank God. We have a chance! Maybe you'll like us,'" Niecy recounted, adding that they all "started laughing".

The 44-year-old starred in her first scripted television role in American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023 and will lead All's Fair, in which she plays a divorce lawyer. Both TV shows are produced by Ryan Murphy, one of Niecy's frequent collaborators.