Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso welcome first baby

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have welcomed their first baby.

The news was confirmed to People magazine after the Daily Mail published photos of the pair walking with a pram in Australia.

In the photos, Natalie is wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, leading to speculation the pair is engaged.

No other details such as the baby's name, sex or birthdate have been released.

Henry, 41, announced in April last year the couple were expecting their first baby together, with the Superman star admitting to Access Hollywood that he was "very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited."

The couple have been dating since 2021. Henry revealed their relationship on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple playing chess together.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he wrote at the time.

He later added, "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't, at the very least, do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Natalie previously worked at Legendary Entertainment, the company that produced films Henry starred in, including Man of Steel and Enola Holmes.

Henry is in Australia filming the live-action Voltron movie.