Hulk Hogan becomes grandfather as daughter Brooke welcomes twins

Brooke Hogan has welcomed a set of twins.

The 36-year-old, who is the daughter of Hulk Hogan, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

She shared a photo of her holding both her babies; a son and a daughter.

"So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties," she wrote, referring to the fact that she hasn't posted on Instagram since October last year.

She went on to reveal the names of the babies; Oliver Andrew Oleksy and Molly Gene Oleksy, and that they were born on 18 January.

"Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love," she added. "God is good."

Brooke is married to former NHL hockey player Steven Oleksy, 38.

They married in June 2022, but she didn't confirm the marriage until nearly 18 months later, in January 2024.

"A rare sighting of the husband," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him last year. "We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out."

She continued, "The kindest, sweetest badass you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one."

Brooke's dad, Hulk Hogan, 70, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, married yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, in 2023.

Brooke wasn't at the wedding. Shortly afterwards, she explained that "as we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously changes over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult, to say the least."

She continued, "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well."

Hulk was married to Brooke's mum, Linda Hogan between 1983 and 2007.