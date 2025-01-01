Wendy Williams family look for new lawyer to 'help her regain control over her life'

Wendy Williams family have spoken out after the talk show host claimed she has never even met her conservatorship attorney.

The talk show host has been living under a guardianship since May 2022. She was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Last week the 60-year-old denied reports from her attorney Roberta Kaplan that she was "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

In a phone interview with the Breakfast Club, she said, "I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I'm saying? But I feel like I'm in prison. I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s... There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."

She claimed she had never even met Kaplan.

Now Williams' family have released a statement saying they are looking for a new attorney as she attempts to end her guardianship.

"The family of Wendy Williams wishes to address the current circumstances surrounding her guardianship and her ongoing journey toward reclaiming her self-determination," the statement read.

"As we navigate this challenging time, we believe it is crucial to advocate for Wendy's rights and autonomy. We are reaching out to esteemed Ben Crump Law Firm to assess the guardianship arrangement currently in place for Wendy in New York City."

The statement continued, "Our primary goal is to ensure that Wendy's best interests are being served and that she has the opportunity to regain control over her life and decisions. Wendy is an extraordinary individual who has inspired countless people through her work and personal journey. It is our firm belief that she deserves the opportunity to live with dignity and make her own choices, free from undue influence."

It concluded by saying, "We are hoping that - through the legal system - we can shed light on this situation and work toward a resolution that honours Wendy's voice and wishes. We ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this complex process, and we thank Wendy's fans and supporters for their unwavering love and encouragement during this time to "#FREEWENDY."