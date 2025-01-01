Cynthia Erivo felt like she 'didn't really belong' in London

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about her complicated relationship with London.

The Wicked actress, who has a house in her home city, has admitted she didn't feel like she belonged in the British capital in the past.

"It was temperamental before," Cynthia told Elle U.K. of her relationship with London. "I just felt like I didn't really belong. I would voice wanting more for myself, and people would shut it down. Or tell me that I was ungrateful, that I was looking down on other people. That was never the case... But I've always been like, 'How big can I go?'"

The 38-year-old went on to explain how difficult it can be to gain recognition in the English capital.

"There's this sort of mentality about just putting your head down, and kind of shrinking," Cynthia told the publication. "But you still work really, really hard. That's why, when you go to LA or New York, you already have the tools. But now, when you have the encouragement as well, it flourishes."

The Harriet actress found fame in New York with the Broadway musical The Color Purple, for which she won a Tony Award, between 2015 and 2017.

She isn't the first Black British actor to pursue a career Stateside after feeling limited in the U.K. - the likes of Idris Elba, David Harewood and Daniel Kaluuya have spoken out about doing so in the past.