John David Washington keen to return to the stage

John David Washington aspires to star in a William Shakespeare or Tennessee Williams play.

The Tenet actor, who is the son of Denzel Washington, made his Broadway debut in 2022 in a revival of the August Wilson play The Piano Lesson.

While he found the experience "terrifying", he believes it made him a better actor, and he hopes to continue switching back and forth between stage and screen roles throughout his career.

"I would like to do Shakespeare. I would like to do The Taming of the Shrew. I would like to do a Tennessee Williams play or something original on stage. I want to go back," he told Deadline.

"I also just think it's a great place to learn. My old man talks about that all the time. That's how you learn how to act. I want to be the best actor I can be. So I have to have that balance. As much as I want to collaborate one day with a (film directors) Paul Thomas Anderson or Jordan Peele I need to be able to say I've done a Shakespeare or Tennessee Williams play."

Washington explained that he likes theatre because he gets immediate feedback from the audience about his performance.

"It is terrifying. But there's something about the perseverance it requires. Every time you're done and you take that final bow, you feel so good," he insisted. "You feel like you've contributed to the world through your art. And it's immediate. You get the people that are seeing it right away. They're letting you know whether you did good or not."

The 40-year-old recently starred in the movie version of The Piano Lesson, playing the same character he portrayed in the play.