David Lynch's children to honour him with 'worldwide group meditation'

David Lynch's children have called on fans to honour their late father with a "worldwide group meditation" on his birthday on Monday.

The legendary surrealist director passed away on Thursday, days before his 79th birthday. He had been suffering from emphysema.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Twin Peaks creator's kids Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch urged fans to join them in meditating, as their father was an advocate for the practice.

"David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace. On Monday, January 20th-what would have been his 79th birthday-we invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes," they wrote. "Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe. Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life. Love, Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch."

On Sunday, regular collaborator Kyle MacLachlan also penned a New York Times essay lauding the late director, who he worked with on his version of Dune, Blue Velvet, and Twin Peaks.

"I was willing to follow him anywhere because joining him on the journey of discovery, searching and finding together, was the whole point. I stepped out into the unknown because I knew David was floating out there with me," he wrote.

"It's like Agent Cooper (MacLachlan's character) says to Sheriff Truman in 'Twin Peaks': 'I have no idea where this will lead us, but I have a definite feeling it will be a place both wonderful and strange."

The star signed off the essay by writing: "I will miss my dear friend. He has made my world - all of our worlds - both wonderful and strange."