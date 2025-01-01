Joan Rivers' jokes safe from Los Angeles fire, reveals daughter Melissa

Melissa Rivers has told how her mum Joan Rivers' catalogue of jokes has been saved from the Los Angeles fires.

Melissa Rivers' home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire, but she's revealed some of her late mother's belongings were saved.

Joan Rivers' catalogue of jokes - which were kept on index cards and filed - wasn't burnt.

"The jokes and the major archival pieces, fortunately, about two and a half, three months ago were picked up for a national comedy centre," Melissa told People magazine.

The filing cabinet full of index cards contained around 65,000 jokes that Joan wrote across her career, which spanned from 1950 until her death in 2014.

Melissa also told how her mum's "good" jewellery was already stored in a bank vault, so was presumed to be safe from the fires.

The 56-year-old had previously revealed she managed to save her mum's Emmy from the flames, as well as a photo of her dad, Edgar Rosenberg.

Apart from that, everything else in their house was destroyed.

"When we say we lost everything, well you can't get it until you see the video," she shared. "It's not just my life, but my son Cooper's life too. We were both only children, and just all of it is gone."

She continued, "We're all doing the best we can. Cooper's made of the same tough stuff I am. And we are all leaning on each other and coping."