Brooke Shields 'ready' to star in own TV show

Brooke Shields is "ready" to return to screens.

The actress has admitted she "would love" to take part in a streaming TV show.

Brooke, who starred in series such as Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle and Jane the Virgin, confessed she loves shows with an element of black humour.

"I'm obsessed with Hacks. I love that type of dark humour," she said onstage during An Evening with Brooke Shields event in New York City.

She continued, "Honestly, I'm just ready for my own show again. I'm ready for that."

The 59-year-old revealed that if she did return to the small screen, she'd want to take on a comedy role with an emotional slant.

"What I love about comedy is that when it's done right, it makes the drama even more poignant," she shared. "You're not expecting those emotional moments, so they hit you harder. I find those nuances fascinating."

The Blue Lagoon actress is also keen to hit the boards again.

"I'd love to do more Broadway," she added.

However, she noted she won't be taking on too many projects this year.

"I realised that all this striving I'd done for so many years - pushing and performing - had served me, but it doesn't serve me anymore," she shared. "I'm learning that it's okay to take my time and not be in constant hustle mode."