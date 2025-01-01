Chrissy Teigen wants a social media curfew

Chrissy Teigen has suggested a social media curfew might make people's lives better.

The model posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories, talking about how she thinks social media should be limited to day time use only.

"I personally think that one day there will be the most incredible rule," she said. "I think the government, or some kind of ethics committee - somebody - should shut off social media between 6 p.m and 6 a.m. Leave it all up. Everyone gets to do anything they want, but only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Shut it off. Done."

The 39-year-old added that she believes everyone needs a break from being attached to social media platforms.

"Guys, life was great. Life was awesome before this," she shared. "I know it's hard to see it now. But it's doable. It's very doable. This doesn't have to be our lives. And I say this for myself as well because - obviously - I'm on here (social media) right now doing this. But it doesn't have to define us or be our whole lives."

Her comments come after TikTok went "dark" for several hours ahead of a scheduled government ban on the social app.

Chrissy was cancelled in 2021 after allegations of cyberbullying. Old posts from 2011 re-appeared online showing her bullying then 16-year-old non-binary Courtney Stodden.

At the time, she took to Instagram to admit how awful she felt about the situation.

"Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life," she admitted.

"Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."