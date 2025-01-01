Spencer Pratt reveals he's made 'life-changing' amount of money on TikTok

Spencer Pratt has told how he's made a "life-changing" amount of money through TikTok in the past week.

The reality star and his wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Since then, Spencer has gained a huge amount of followers on his social media account, many of who have donated money to the couple to help them rebuild their house.

"I made, like, $4000 (£3280) on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think (I made) maybe $20,000, (£16,400) " he told Variety. "So that's phenomenal and life-changing. That's the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you."

The Hills star added, "That's the most powerful when you don't have to rely on ads or AI and algorithms, when just actual human beings just want to give. It's unbelievable and incredible."

Spencer, 41, has also encouraged fans to stream Heidi's 2010 album, Superficial, so they can receive some of the royalties.

He revealed he's also received 5000 orders for t-shirts with the words Superficial emblazoned on the front.

The couple had previously received backlash after fans donated $100,000 (£82,000) to their rebuild fund. The criticism prompted Spencer to reveal how they "weren't rich celebrities" and live "check to check."

The couple are parents to sons Gunner, six, and Ryker, two.