Kevin Costner honours friendship with Whitney Houston on his 70th birthday

Kevin Costner has reflected on his friendship with Whitney Houston while marking his 70th birthday.

The Oscar-winning actor, who turned the milestone age on Saturday, took to Instagram over the weekend to re-post a throwback photo from the late singer-actress's official account.

The snap shows Kevin, Whitney, and hairstylist Ellin LaVar standing together and flashing big smiles on the set of their hit 1992 film, The Bodyguard.

"This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday," he wrote in the caption. "We lost such a light when we lost Whitney."

Whitney died at the age of 48 in 2012. Estate officials now run the I Will Always Love You hitmaker's social media pages.

In the original post, the representative simply wished Kevin a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to Kevin Costner! A behind the scenes photo from 'The Bodyguard' with Kevin, Whitney and Ellin La Var, Whitney's hair stylist for the film (sic)," they commented.

Elsewhere, Kevin shared his own post in which he expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their support.

"Thank you guys for the birthday wishes. If you can believe it, this is me. I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still," the Yellowstone star captioned a throwback photo showing him dressed up as a cowboy as a youngster. "Here's to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams."