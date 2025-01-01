Glenn Close names movie which made audiences realise she 'could be sexy'

Glenn Close has named the movie she believes made audiences realise she "could be sexy".

During an interview with Willie Geist for Today's Sunday Sitdown over the weekend, the eight-time Oscar-nominated actress declared that the 1987 film Fatal Attraction altered the course of her career because it allowed her to showcase her range.

"I think it was the first time people realised I could be sexy," she insisted.

In the Adrian Lyne-directed psychological thriller, Glenn plays Alex Forrest, a woman who becomes increasingly unstable after she has an affair with an attorney named Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas).

Glenn went on to note that she still feels like "an outsider" in Hollywood but is happy to take on roles that "demand everything 'cause they're few and far between".

She also noted that she never had a desire to live in Los Angeles because she is certain it would "shred" her.

"I think there's still discoveries to be made. We just have to find the right team," the 77-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Glenn gushed over playing Ginny Curtis, the mother of Cameron Diaz's character, in the new feature Back in Action.

"It's very important who you spend your time with, you know? It's just as important as what's written on the page, is who you leave home for. That's the way I look at it," she smiled. "Life's too short."

Back in Action, also starring Jamie Foxx and Kyle Chandler, is now streaming via Netflix.