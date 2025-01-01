Ke Huy Quan wants to play Bond villain

Ke Huy Quan wants to ditch his nice guy on-screen persona and play a Bond villain.

The Oscar-winning actor has made a name for himself playing likeable characters in The Goonies, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Despite his friendly personality and sunny disposition, Quan wants to be given the opportunity to play against type and turn evil.

"I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain," the Loki star told Empire. "Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in Heretic. I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun."

After becoming famous as a child star in the 1980s, Quan took a long hiatus from Hollywood before returning to acting with 2022's Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Since then, he has appeared in the TV shows American Born Chinese and Loki, recorded a voice role for Kung Fu Panda 4, and filmed his first lead role in the upcoming action comedy Love Hurts.

Although he has shown off his action skills in several films, Quan doesn't want to become pigeonholed as "an action star".

"I don't want to be perceived as an action star," he explained. "I hope I'm perceived as an actor who does action well. So I'm going to take it one step at a time."

He added, "The best part about being an actor is, you get to play a variety of different characters. I love (Loki's) Ouroboros because he's so different than (EEAAO's) Waymond, and Waymond is so different than (Love Hurts') Marvin Gable."

Love Hurts will be released in cinemas on 7 February.