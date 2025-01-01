Spencer Pratt threatens to 'target' Alex Cooper for failing to promote Heidi Montag's song

Spencer Pratt has threatened to target podcast host Alex Cooper for rebuffing his request to promote his wife Heidi Montag's old music.

The Hills star has been encouraging people to stream Heidi's 2010 album Superficial to help them raise money after losing their Pacific Palisades home in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month.

During a TikTok Live with fellow reality star Bethenny Frankel over the weekend, Spencer blasted Call Her Daddy host Alex for declining to use her platform to promote Heidi's music.

"I asked (Alex) to post the song, and I texted her husband (Matt Kaplan) and I was like, 'Hey, it would really help.' I kept tagging her, messaging..." he told The Real Housewives of New York City star.

"She (eventually) wrote to me, 'We have a lot of people displaced (from the fires) at our house.' And I'm like, 'Post the song, girl.'"

The TV personality claimed that Alex was "the only one" who didn't promote the song so now she's at the top of his "hit list".

"Respectfully, if I keep my platform, and I keep being an A-list, rich celebrity, she's so F-*-*-K-E-D," Spencer fired. "Cause I have beef with her now. She's going to be targeted."

While Alex did not publicly support the couple, stars including Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Flavor Flav posted TikTok videos showing themselves dancing to Heidi's song I'll Do It.

In an interview with Variety over the weekend, Spencer claimed that he made a "life-changing" amount of money via TikTok over the past week.

"I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think (I made) maybe $20,000," he said. "That's the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you."