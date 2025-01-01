'I believe it's coming pretty soon': Isabelle Fuhrman expects Horizon sequel to hit cinemas

Isabelle Fuhrman expects 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2' to be released soon.

The movie was pulled from its release date last summer after the first flick in Kevin Costner's Western series was met with a lacklustre response but the star – who plays the role of Diamond Kittredge – expects the second movie to hit the big screen in the near future.

Isabelle told ScreenRant: "I believe it's coming pretty soon. I think they're kind of massaging what's going on with it, but I actually, as of now, haven't heard anything. Actors are usually the last to know in these sorts of things.

"But I was really fortunate that we got to premiere at Venice, and got to see it with an audience. And that was the first time I had seen the movie, and it was great.

"I'm really excited for people to see it, but this movie, to me, is so exciting that 'Wish You Were Here' is coming out, because it is a film that I feel like we all put so much heart and passion into."

Costner has self-financed the 'Horizon' movies – which he both directs and acts in – and previously stated that he wouldn't judge their success on box office figures.

The 70-year-old actor said: "I've lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend. If we put so much pressure on that, we're bound to be disappointed."

The 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' star added: "I'm really happy that 'Horizon' looks like what it's supposed to look like, and that's the way it'll look the rest of its life. And that's really important to me in this process.

"Would I love that it would be highly, highly successful? Of course, I'd like that. My ego would like that; everyone would like that. But I am happiest that the movie that you and I are talking about looks the way I want it to look."

Meanwhile, Isabelle stars in the new movie 'Wish You Were Here' and was thrilled to be picked by her 'Orphan: First Kill' co-star Julia Stiles to feature in her directorial debut.

The 27-year-old star told ComingSoon.net: "I am so beyond grateful. We had such a great time working on 'Orphan: First Kill'. We were making it during Covid. So, Julia was kind of the only person that I was allowed to hang out with.

"But to my benefit. I mean, I was her biggest fan, and I was so nervous to meet her. And it just kind of like cut all the nerves away, because she's so humble and down to earth. We just really got to know each other well."

Fuhrman continued: "And after we wrapped the movie, (Julia) sent me this script and was like, 'I'd really love for you to play Charlotte and for the world to get to know you how I've gotten to know you, because I feel like everyone only sees you as this, you know scary, manipulative, murderous character.' And I was like, 'That would be amazing.'

"So I felt really touched that she thought of and to get to work with her as an actress and then as a director just was such a gift."