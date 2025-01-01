Tyra Banks reveals she lost Los Angeles home during wildlife crisis

Tyra Banks has revealed her Los Angeles home recently burned down in the devastating wildfires.

The former model and TV personality revealed on Australian morning show Sunrise on Monday that she was Down Under when she discovered her property had burned down.

"I lost my house," Banks shared. "I haven't really talked about it, but, yeah, I have. I just didn't want to pull a lot of attention to me. I feel like there's a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven't really talked about it, but I can't sit here and not tell the truth that, yeah, we lost our house."

The former America's Next Top Model host and her partner, businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, found out about their loss while out celebrating with friends and privately mourned the news afterwards.

"We were at a friend's house here and we were celebrating and having fun," she continued. "I kept checking my phone, not for my house, but for friends and family, making sure they were evacuating and everything. And then I asked my partner, I was like, 'I'm seeing something here, what do you think?' and he (nodded). And I just pulled it together and just didn't say anything to my friends and just stayed in that moment, and then we went home and we cried and we had our moment."

The 51-year-old added that they are fortunate to have other homes in Australia and New York so most of their sentimental belongings are safe.

Banks has been living in Sydney while she prepares to open the first permanent store for her ice cream brand Smize & Dream later this year.

Several other celebrities have lost their homes in the wildfires, including Paris Hilton, Joshua Jackson, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.