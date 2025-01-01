Nina Dobrev describes 'survivor's guilt' over Los Angeles fires

Nina Dobrev has described her "survivor's guilt" after her Los Angeles home survived recent wildfires.

The Vampire Diaries star, who is engaged to Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, evacuated her home while fires raged earlier this month, but has since returned to discover the building has survived the disaster.

Addressing fans on Instagram on Monday, she revealed, "I have been absolutely sick to my stomach with all the destruction and devastation that these fires have caused and displaced so many families.

"I don't know about you, but I have been feeling survivor's guilt."

She revealed that she was forced to flee her home on 9 January - which was also the day that she turned 36.

Explaining the crisis was "definitely not how I planned on spending my birthday", she urged fans to consider donating to charities raising money for those affected by the deadly blazes as a birthday wish.

She said, "What people really need right now is financial aid to help them get back on their feet and start rebuilding their lives and their homes.

"The Pacific Palisades, the Altadena-Pasadena community in particular needs it the most."

On Monday, authorities in California warned that the continuing fires, which began on 7 January, could flare up again as more high winds have been forecast in the State.

At least 28 people have died as a result of the fires, over 205,000 people are estimated to have been evacuated, and over 17,000 properties have been destroyed or damaged in the continuing disaster.