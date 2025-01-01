Brian Cox shares his one regret about Succession

Brian Cox revealed his one regret about his time filming the show Succession.

The 78-year-old Scottish actor played Logan Roy in the HBO satirical drama - which aired four seasons from 2018 until 2023.

While the smash show proved to be a hit with critics and viewers alike, Cox has confessed he had one regret about his time on the series - that his character was killed off too soon.

Speaking at the Oxford Union over the weekend, the star complained, per The Oxford Student, "I think I was happy to be killed off, I thought it was one episode too early because then you had more of those boring kids."

Agreeing that show creator Jesse Armstrong was right to end the series after four seasons, he said, "Clearly less is better than more".

He praised co-star Kieran Culkin who played his on-screen son Roman Roy - finding his energy infectious.

Cox recalled, "(Culkin had) that child actors' enthusiasm, that child actors' joy, and it would be terrible to curtail that...

"The first series he would freak out if he had 3 alts (alternative lines), by the last series he was doing 5 pages of alts... it was wonderful to watch."

Elsewhere in his chat, the Scotsman took aim at President Donald Trump - who returned to the White House on Monday.

Speaking of America's penchant for electing male presidents, Cox said, "Personally (I) long for a matriarchy because the patriarchy just doesn't work and hasn't worked for years."