Cameron Diaz teases potential The Mask sequel

Cameron Diaz has shared the one condition she would need to agree to make a sequel to The Mask.

The 52-year-old Hollywood star made her acting debut in the 1994 film playing a character named Tina Carlyle alongside Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss aka The Mask.

While it has been more than two decades since the original film was released, Diaz has teased she would gladly return to her role - on one condition.

Asked by Access Hollywood if she would return to The Mask franchise, she said, "If Jim's on board, I mean, I've been riding those coattails from day one."

Coincidentally, Carrey teased that he would also be open to returning as The Mask - with one condition of his own.

Asked by ComicBook.com last month if he would reprise his role, the Canadian star said, "Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea.

"If somebody had the right idea, I guess... It's not really about the money. I joke about the money... But I never know."

While the original The Mask film was a critical and commercial smash, a 2005 sequel, titled Son of the Mask, was a flop.

Rumours of a third film have circulated since 2014 after Mike Richardson, who wrote the comics that inspired the films, hinted he had been working on ideas to continue the story of the characters.