Lamar Odom admits it would 'be a blessing' to be friends with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has told how he'd like to make amends with ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA player was seen visiting Khloe during a trailer for the latest season of The Kardashians, holding a bunch of red roses.

The 45-year-old has told how the reunion came about, revealing he bumped into Khloe's friend Malika Haqq in Las Vegas who suggested the reunion.

"(Malika) came to me, she said, 'Lamar, I think it's time for you and Khloé to (meet),'" he shared on the Kyle and Jackie O show in Australia. "'It's been years. You haven't seen her. If you're up for it, I think I can make it happen.'"

He continued, "I went there, and there were cameras there and I was like, 'Oh, all right.' It's cool, I understand it, you know.' So much time has passed, and people have changed. I think for the better."

In response to being asked if he still had romantic feelings towards the reality star, he confessed that "It would be a blessing just to be her friend."

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 after dating for one month. They split in 2013 after Lamar admitted to cheating on her. In 2015, Lamar had a near-fatal drug overdose, which Khloe supported him through. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.