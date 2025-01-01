Glenn Close relied on 'active imagination' to get her through childhood

Glenn Close has told how she relied on an "active imagination" to help her overcome childhood challenges.

The 77-year-old spent her childhood as part of the Moral Re-Armamen; a group that believed people could avoid war if they experienced a moral transformation.

She and her parents moved to Switzerland when Glenn was small so they could be near the group's headquarters.

However, now the actress has revealed she resisted the beliefs of the movement.

"I'm still working it out," she admitted in an interview with Today's Sunday Sitdown.

"From a very early age, when we were running feral in the Connecticut countryside, I always had an incredibly active imagination."

She continued, "I could take myself out of situations sometimes with my imagination, and not let it get into me as deep as it might have. I think that's what literally kept me on course of doing what I wanted to do at a very early age, which was be an actress."

The Fatal Attraction star has previously spoken about how it took a while for her to understand why her parents became indoctrinated.

"I've learned more and more about them and more about what their situation was and how vulnerable they were at certain times," she told People. "I think I really understand why they were so vulnerable to a group like that. Not knowing the devastation that it would cause their children."

She also told how she believes her time in the group impacted her ability to have lasting relationships.

"Because of the devastation, emotional and psychological of the cult, I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I am sorry about that," she shared. "I think it is our natural state to be connected like that. I don't think you ever change your trigger points, but at least you can be aware of them and maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships."