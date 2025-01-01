'I looked like a tall, overweight Smurf': Josh Gad missed out on a part in Avatar

Josh Gad missed out on a role in 'Avatar' because he resembled a "tall, overweight Smurf" in character.

The 43-year-old star tried out for a part as a Na'vi in James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic but was turned down for the blockbuster as he didn't meet the physical requirements.

Josh recalled in his new memoir 'In Gad We Trust': "I put myself on tape and shortly thereafter got a call that Cameron wanted to fly me to Los Angeles for a final callback at his Lightstorm production offices.

"I apparently did not get (the role) because, while James Cameron was said to be thrilled with my audition, when I was turned into a digital Avatar I supposedly looked like a tall, overweight Smurf."

Josh also lent his voice to the loveable snowman Olaf in Disney's hugely successful 'Frozen' movies but regrets using his own dulcet tones for the character as he cannot escape recognition from fans.

Speaking at Fan Expo Canada last year, he said in a clip shared to TikTok: "If I could do it all over again.

"I would not have lent that snowman my voice. I would have created a different voice."

On his encounters with young fans of the movies, the 'Beauty and the Beast' star said: "It's very weird being in a supermarket and having a little child go like this (turns head slowly).

"That was my first big mistake.

"I try to give it to them when I can."

Meanwhile, Gad branded the 2011 comedy film 'Mardi Gras: Spring Break' as the "single worst movie" he has made during his career.

He wrote: "I had the time of my life shooting in New Orleans with folks like the magnificent Regina Hall and our ferociously funny writer (and now lifelong friend) Josh Heald.

"(But the) experience of making the film was a waking nightmare, with nonstop studio interference where we would literally have scenes written by the studio head sent for us to do the next day.

"Nothing made sense and, worse, it was all big, broad unmeaningful comedy in which none of the creative team had any say."

Gad also revealed the film presented the worrying prospect of him being typecast as the "loud fat best friend".

He explained: "What was worse, however, is that I began to grow really concerned that I was going down a path of playing the loud fat best friend in every project I was doing.

"While it was certainly starting to pay me more money than I had ever seen before, I was worried that I was getting into a situation of being typecast."

Josh continued: "Any dreams I had of following in the footsteps of Philip Seymour Hoffman or John Goodman were soon going to be dashed if I stayed on this path. I knew I needed to branch out and attempt to have people see me in a new and unexpected way."