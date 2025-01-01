Margaret Qualley was delighted to collaborate with Richard Linklater on Blue Moon

Margaret Qualley realised a dream working with Richard Linklater on 'Blue Moon'.

The 30-year-old actress is set to feature in the movie about the final days of Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke) – one half of the successful Rodgers and Hart songwriting duo – and found it "incredibly surreal" to be collaborating with the acclaimed filmmaker.

Speaking to IndieWire, Margaret said: "I have been a longtime fan of Richard Linklater. I think I auditioned for him the first time 10 years ago."

The 'Kinds of Kindness' star revealed that her admiration for the director stemmed from the 2014 flick 'Boyhood' as she was the same age as the lead character in the Oscar-nominated film.

Qualley recalled: "I gushed out to Ethan Hawke at the premiere of my friend's film, 'First Reformed', because he just had 'Boyhood' come out a few years prior and that one film just hit me so hard.

"I could draw so many parallels between the kid in 'Boyhood' and my life. I was the same age as the guy in 'Boyhood', so it was super crazy because everything that was happening in the world and his life happened in the world in my life at the same time.

"I was in the same grade as him when Obama was elected, and I was the same age as him when my parents got divorced. It was so wild for me to watch that movie. It just left such an impression on me."

Qualley also relished getting to work with frequent Linklater collaborator Hawke on the picture – which will be released later this year.

She said of the pair: "It's literally the dream collab duo. It was incredibly surreal for me. To be in the flesh with Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke and be able to not only witness their process but be a part of it was life-changing."

Despite her joy at working with the 'Dazed and Confused' director, Margaret has no desire to get behind the camera herself at this moment in time.

'The Substance' actress said: "(Working with Linklater) inspired me to do more of what I do already.

"I don't really have any big directing ambitions, but I really value directors and I feel like I am doing such a different thing than they are. I really just love working with people that I feel like know more about movies than I do and learning from them."

Qualley will soon begin filming the horror flick 'Victorian Psycho' and has been hard at work preparing to adopt a British accent and wear a corset for the role.

She explained: "I've never done a British accent before, so that's terrifying. I've been working on the accent, and my poor husband, I've limited our movies to only British accent movies.

"I read this book on the Victorian life and it was really interesting. It's just kind of amazing how much we've evolved in such a short time period.

"And I've been wearing a corset around the house to get comfortable with that. It's not actually as bad as you think if it fits well, and it's kind of fun. I'm just trying to get used to moving a little bit differently."