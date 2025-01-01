Actor Francisco San Martin dies aged 39

Actor Francisco San Martin has died at the age of 39.

The Spanish-born actor, best known for his role as Dario Hernandez in Days of Our Lives, died at his home in Los Angeles on 16 January.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was suicide.

San Martin first appeared on the long-running U.S. soap opera Days Of Our Lives in 2011, playing a petty thief who turned out to be an investigator. He appeared on the soap for six months before his character moved to Argentina following a job promotion.

In 2017, San Martin appeared in CBS's The Bold And The Beautiful, where he portrayed groundskeeper Mateo for 16 episodes.

Also in 2017, the actor landed a recurring role in the hit TV show Jane The Virgin alongside Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni. San Martin played estate manager Fabian Regalo del Cielo in seasons three and four.

Following the news of his death, San Martin's Days of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus - who played his on-screen sister Gabi - took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

"Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram, according to Forbes. "Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."