Richard Gere gives happy update on new life in Spain

Richard Gere has spoken out about his new life in Europe.

The Pretty Woman star and his Spanish wife, Alejandra Silva, shared an update on how they're doing since moving from Connecticut to Spain in November.

"The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum," Gere told Elle España in an interview alongside Silva.

"We are happier than ever."

According to the American Gigolo actor, their happiness is all about living in Spain. As he put it: "She, because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy."

The couple met in 2014 and have two sons, Alexander, five, and James, four. Gere is also dad to son Homer, 24, from his marriage to Carey Lowell, while Silva has an 11-year-old son, Albert, from a prior marriage.

The mum of three touched on how the family has settled into their routine in Spain after selling their sprawling US mansion.

"Richard is a very devoted and present father," she gushed about her husband of nearly seven years.

"He loves to read them stories. It seems like an idyllic photo, but it's true. He's a great dad.

"He doesn't cook. I do it, but when I cook, he plays the guitar."