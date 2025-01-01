Kristin Davis recalls being 'ghosted' by actor after lending him $5,000

Kristin Davis has recalled how she was "ghosted" by a now-famous actor after lending him $5,000 (£4,000) in the 1990s.

During the episode of her podcast Are You a Charlotte? that aired on Monday, the actress recounted how she once loaned an "out-of-work" actor money.

Kristin, who made the offer before she started appearing as Charlotte York on Sex and the City in 1998, went on to describe how she noticed bills piling up at the unnamed actor's apartment and had learned he had "wrecked his motorcycle".

"It changed the dynamic in a horrible way, and it was a kind of a casual thing, right?" she explained to podcast guest Sarah Wynter. "But I probably should have known better. You know what I'm saying? But I just felt like, 'I can help, I should help this guy. He's so talented.' Which he is. I lend him money. I think it was all of $5,000. So I lent him this money and then, you know, he stops calling. So I'm like, 'What the heck?'"

Kristin then recalled how she went to confront the mystery man, though the interaction didn't go as planned.

"I remember going over to his apartment and banging on the door," the 59-year-old continued. "And his dog was in there, and I loved his dog, and I could hear his dog. But I was like, 'Is he in there and pretending that he is not in there?'"

The actor later called Kristin to ask if she had knocked on his door.

"And I was like, 'Well, yes,'" she sighed. "I felt so embarrassed, like I was being messy."

Sarah, who appeared on the first episode of Sex and the City, went on to argue that Kristin had the right to request her money back with interest.

"I just would love some acknowledgment or whatever, which is kind of a fantasy," the actress replied.

And while Kristin declined to name the actor, she did offer a clue.

"He lives out in the country. He's married with some children, so I don't think I want to show up there," she quipped.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Kristin urged fans not to make her mistake.

"Do not do it," she declared. "It doesn't end well."