Ryan Gosling in talks to lead Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie - report

Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to lead Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars movie.

The Barbie actor is reportedly in negotiations to front the Deadpool & Wolverine director's Star Wars outing, which he has been developing since 2022.

While Levy had other projects in the works, including a boy band story starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, if Gosling signs on for his Star Wars movie, that will be prioritised and become his next film.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that cameras could potentially start rolling this autumn if the three-time Oscar nominee becomes officially involved.

Few details are known about Levy's project, such as when the story is set or if it has any connection to the Skywalker Saga. However, sources told the publication that it will be a standalone movie.

In an interview with Variety in 2023, the director insisted that the feature will feel like a Shawn Levy film despite being one story in the sprawling Star Wars universe.

"When (Lucasfilm boss) Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a Star Wars movie, her central mandate to me was 'I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies - with a Star Wars story,'" he said. "I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie."

Levy will direct from a script by his frequent collaborator Jonathan Tropper and produce alongside Kennedy.

This isn't the first time Gosling has been connected to a Star Wars film. He was once rumoured to be an early contender for the role of Kylo Ren in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, Adam Driver was ultimately cast as the character.

A Star Wars film hasn't been released since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. However, they will return to the big screen with Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu in May 2026.

In addition to Levy, many other directors are working on Star Wars features, such as Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, James Mangold and Taika Waititi.