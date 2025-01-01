Prince Harry celebrates 'monumental victory' after settling case against The Sun newspaper

Prince Harry is celebrating a "monumental victory" after settling his case against the publisher of The Sun newspaper.

The royal has been embroiled in a long-running legal battle with News Group Newspaper (NGN) over claims they used unlawful information-gathering techniques to write stories about him in its papers.

The case went on trial at London's High Court on Tuesday, but the opening day was plagued with delays and set to begin in earnest on Wednesday.

However, in a dramatic turnaround, it was revealed that NGN and Harry - who was not present in court - had settled the case. He will receive substantial damages from the publisher.

In a statement, NGN representatives gave the Duke of Sussex "a full and unequivocal apology" for the "serious intrusion" into his private life "including incidents of unlawful activities" by private investigators for The Sun as well as the "phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information" carried out by journalists and private investigators at the now-defunct paper News of the World.

"NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years," they continued.

"We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages."

Reading out a statement from Harry outside court, his lawyer David Sherborne celebrated the "monumental" victory and NGN's "historic admission of unlawfulness"

After calling for parliament and the police to investigate the unlawful activities, Sherbourne concluded, "Today the lies are laid bare. Today, the cover-ups are exposed. And today proves that no one stands above the law. The time for accountability has arrived."