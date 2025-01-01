Ricky Gervais gives heartbreaking tribute to After Life co-star

Ricky Gervais has issued a touching tribute to one of his co-stars from After Life.

The 63-year-old comedy star played Tony Johnson in the hit Netflix comedy-drama from 2019 until 2022.

The show followed Gervais's character as he coped with the death of his wife, Lisa - played by Kerry Godliman - and relied on his dog, Brandy, for company.

On Wednesday, the comedian took to social media to share the news that his four-legged co-star had passed away.

Sharing a photo of himself sitting with the trained animal on a bench, Gervais wrote, "Sad News. Anti, who played Brandy in AfterLife, has died. She was 13 and a very good girl" - alongside a crying face emoji.

While Gervais was not the owner of Anti, the pair formed a close bond after working together for years - and not just in the Netflix show.

Last year, Anti was hired by Gervais for an advert to help raise awareness of his vodka brand, Dutch Barn, which he founded in 2021.

Posing with Anti in an advert, Gervais announced, "Research shows that using a dog in your advert makes people more interested in your product... So, there's the dog, there's the product."

He added, "It was so lovely to work with Anti again. She's still such a good girl. Older, greyer, deafer, and just as beautiful."