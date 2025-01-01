Bling Empire star Lynn Ban dead at 52

Bling Empire star Lynn Ban has passed away at the age of 52.

The jewellery designer featured in the Netflix series Bling Empire: New York - which aired for one season in 2023.

Lynn revealed last month that she hit her head during a ski trip and, despite wearing a helmet, doctors discovered she had suffered a brain bleed and required surgery.

On Wednesday, Lynn's son, Sebastian, revealed that she had died following her injury.

He wrote on the late reality star's Instagram page, "My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her.

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was.

"She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all."

He continued, "She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know.

"She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life.

"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum."