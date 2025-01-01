Brody Jenner admits Kardashian siblings 'too busy' to see him

Brody Jenner has admitted that his siblings in the Kardashians family are often "too busy" to see him.

The 41-year-old reality star is the son of former athlete Caitlyn Jenner, 75, and actress Linda Thompson, 74.

He is connected to the Kardashians as Caitlyn was married to Kris Jenner, 69, from 1991 until 2015, and is father to daughters Kendall Jenner, 29, and Kylie Jenner, 27.

When Caitlyn and Kris were married, famous Kardashians Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob were Brody's step-siblings.

Speaking on The Viall Files podcast, Brody explained that he rarely gets to see the famous members of his family - but said that whenever they do find time to meet, they have a lot of fun.

He explained, "I love 'em all to death. I just don't see them. Kim's busy, Kourtney's busy.

"I got to see them recently for Caitlyn's birthday. We went over to Kylie's house. Kylie, unfortunately, wasn't there (because) she was traveling back from New York, but they're all busy."

The Hills star went on, "Everybody's busy doing their thing. We didn't grow up in the same household, so it's not like it's any different. But, when we do see each other, it's like no time has passed."

Brody has an older brother called Brandon Jenner, 43, who Caitlyn fathered with Linda - who was her second wife from 1981 until 1986.

The reality star has further half siblings Burt Jenner, 45, and Cassandra Marino, 44, who Caitlyn fathered with her first wife, Chrystie Scott, 76.