James Kennedy avoids domestic violence charges: 'No grounds'

James Kennedy will not be charged after his December 2024 arrest for domestic violence.

"I was just informed by the Burbank City Attorney's Office that no charges will be filed against James Kennedy," Kennedy's attorney shared in a statement.

"I want to thank them for conducting a thorough and professional review of the matter, involving my client."

The statement continued, "Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning - there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr Kennedy. James is grateful to have this matter behind him and is looking forward to continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career."

The Vanderpump Rules star was arrested last month on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after an alleged incident with girlfriend Ally Lewber. He denied any wrongdoing at the time.

According to a police report, local officers were called to Kennedy and Lewber's shared residence in Los Angeles after receiving an emergency call about an alleged fight. Kennedy was released from police custody within hours after posting a $20,000 (£16,200) bail.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the DJ has been "desperately pleading" for his astrologer girlfriend to take him back following his domestic violence arrest.