Carice van Houten reveals she and Guy Pearce haven't been a couple 'for years'

Carice van Houten has confirmed she has split from Aussie actor Guy Pearce - and says it happened some time ago.

The Game of Thrones star confirmed the news on her Instagram story on Wednesday, reacting to various reports on the couple's relationship status.

"I don't usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear," she began.

"He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven't been a couple for years.

"I am however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives - our beautiful son and his hamster. The end."

Van Houten and the LA Confidential star started dating a few months after he split from his ex-wife Kate Mestitz in 2015.

They welcomed their son Monte in 2016.

Split rumours about their relationship were sparked earlier this month when Pearce admitted his ex-wife was the "greatest love of my life".

"My ex-wife, Kate, was the greatest love of my life, but I've moved on from her now and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte," he told The Guardian.

In 2018, Pearce revealed his split from Mestitz after 18 years of marriage had prompted suicidal thoughts.

He credited van Houten and their son for supporting him through a "very challenging period".