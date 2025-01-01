Amy Schumer recalls how comments over 'moon face' led to health diagnosis

Amy Schumer has shared how comments from online trolls about her "moon face" actually led her to receive an important health diagnosis.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the comedy star recalled how some followers began criticising her swollen appearance on social media sites in early 2024.

While Amy brushed off the comments at first, she started to take notice when doctors reached out to her with possible diagnoses.

"Doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were, like, 'No, no... something's really up. Your face looks so crazy,'" she remembered, noting that some health experts suggested she may have Cushing's syndrome.

The condition is caused by having too much of the cortisol hormone in the body.

It mostly affects people who have been taking steroid medicine, with the main symptoms including weight gain and puffiness in the face.

"At first, I was like, 'F**k off.' (Before realising) 'Wait, I have been getting steroid injections for my scars,'" the 43-year-old continued, explaining that she had scars from her breast reduction surgery and a caesarean section. "So, I got these was getting these steroid injections and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome - which I wouldn't have known if the Internet hadn't come for me so hard."

Amy and husband Chris Fischer welcomed son Gene in 2019.

Elsewhere, the Trainwreck actress described how she suddenly became anxious about her appearance when she started filming her new movie, Kinda Pregnant.

"I learned I had this condition, and that I had something called moon face, and I'm starring in a movie - and there's a camera right in my face. Everyone's like, 'You look great,'" she recounted, before admitting she was still struggling with body image even when the swelling eased. "I was feeling really down on myself before I started filming this movie... I was, like, really having trouble figuring out how I was going to star in a movie while I had this going on."

However, Amy credited her friend, director Lorraine Caffery, with boosting her confidence.

"I just needed one person to just amp me up," she smiled.

Kinda Pregnant will begin streaming via Netflix on 5 February.