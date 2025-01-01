Fall Guy director David Leitch in talks to helm Ocean's 14

'Fall Guy' director David Leitch is in talks to direct 'Ocean's 14'.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are expected to reunite for the flick and The InSneider’s Jeff Sneider has intel that Pitt's 'Bullet Train' director could take over from Steven Soderbergh - who helmed the original trilogy.

A previous report suggested 'All Quiet on the Western Front' filmmaker Edward Berger was eyeing the project.

Warner Bros. and Smokehouse have been working hard on the picture and it is thought that Matt Damon and the rest of the star-studded ensemble will be returning for the film.

Clooney revealed last year that another 'Ocean's' flick could be on the way as he was in possession of a "great script".

He told Uproxx: "We have a really good script for another 'Ocean's' now, so we could end up doing another one. It's actually a great script."

Asked if the new movie would be titled 'Ocean's 14', Clooney replied: "Well... I don't want to call it that... I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going in Style'."

The original trilogy began with 'Ocean's 11' in 2001 with sequels 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Ocean's Thirteen' following in 2004 and 2007, respectively, but Soderbergh revealed last year that he considered his work on the franchise to be complete.

The 'Traffic' director told Variety: "After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me.

"When the studio approached me to see if I'd be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn't feel like a move forward for me.

"I'm chasing something else."

Close pals Clooney and Pitt recently reunited on the action comedy ‘Wolfs’, playing a pair of loan fixers who get assigned to the same job.

And Clooney admitted it never feels like work being on set with his old friend.

He told PEOPLE: “I’m too old to hit a curve ball, but I think that’s an automatic, too. Never going to be a straight answer or straight delivery.

“No, from the minute we got there, it was just easy to do it again.

“The fun part is that all the dialogue of us talking on top of each other was pretty easy to do because it was fun.”