Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal to reunite for 'something iconic'

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal have teased plans to reunite for "something iconic".

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress shared a photo of herself and her When Harry Met Sally... co-star sitting on a couch together.

"It's finally happening, we're reuniting for something iconic. Can't wait to show you all soon," she wrote in the caption.

Billy also uploaded the image to his Instagram page, marking his first-ever post.

While neither star offered up any further details, the outfits they wear in the photo sparked speculation that they are getting ready for a project related to the hit 1989 romantic comedy.

Meg is seen wearing jeans and a black blazer, while Billy sports a white knitted sweater - with the attire reminiscent of the costumes they wore to play Sally Albright and Harry Burns in the Rob Reiner-directed feature.

And the surprise announcement led to a number of celebrities expressing their excitement in the comments section.

"YESSSSS!!!" wrote Melanie Griffith, while Debra Messing exclaimed, "Whooooooohpooooooooooo!!!!!"

When Harry Met Sally... follows the titular characters as they experience chance encounters over the course of 12 years and questions whether men and women "can ever just be friends".

Meg, 63, and Billy both received Golden Globe nominations for their performances, while Nora Ephron garnered an Oscar nomination for the screenplay.

Reflecting on his bond with the Sleepless in Seattle star during an interview with People in 2023, the comedian admitted that fans still think that they're a real couple.

"As you get further along and new generations see this movie and feel it and watch it over and over again on Valentine's Day, on New Year's Eve, whatever it is," the 76-year-old shared. "You know, people fall in love every day, and people fall out of love every day. This movie is an evergreen that way. It's a beautiful thing."