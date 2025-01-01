Charles Spencer insists Princess Diana would be 'proud' of Prince Harry's court victory

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has lauded his nephew Prince Harry's court victory against the publisher of The Sun newspaper.

On Wednesday, representatives for the British royal and News Group Newspapers (NGN) announced that they had settled a long-running legal battle relating to his claims that journalists had used unlawful information-gathering techniques to write stories about him.

Harry, 40, received "a full and unequivocal apology" from NGN bosses, who also acknowledged the impact the coverage of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had on him in his "younger years".

Taking to Instagram following the news, Charles posted a screenshot of a BBC article about his nephew's win.

In the accompanying caption, the British peer and author insisted his late sister Diana would have been "rightly proud" of her son.

"It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on major media organisations like this, and incredible tenacity to win against them," he began. "It's wonderful that Harry also secured an apology for his mother - she would be immensely touched by this, I'm sure, and also rightly proud."

"Well done indeed," the 60-year-old added.

A figure wasn't disclosed in the settlement, but Harry will receive "substantial damages" from NGN.

The Duke of Sussex wasn't at court on Wednesday, however, in a statement read out by his lawyer, he celebrated the "monumental" victory and NGN's "historic admission of unlawfulness".

"Today, the lies are laid bare. Today, the cover-ups are exposed. And today proves that no one stands above the law. The time for accountability has arrived," he commented.

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.