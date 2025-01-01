Rebel Wilson reveals there was 'behind-the-scenes drama' after success of Bridesmaids

Rebel Wilson has revealed there was "behind-the-scenes drama" following the phenomenal success of Bridesmaids.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who had a small role as Kristen Wiig's roommate Brynn in the 2011 comedy, revealed on Australia's The Kyle & Jackie O Show that there were some financial issues after the film made significantly more money than the studio expected.

She indicated that the drama hurt the chances of Wiig and her friend Annie Mumolo, who wrote the original script, making a sequel.

"That had a lot of... talking about behind-the-scenes dramas. It had a lot of behind-the-scenes drama and a lot to do with the financials because that movie was hugely successful," Wilson shared, reports Just Jared. "And Kristen and Annie wrote the movie. Yeah. And were paid scale (the minimum standard rate). And, you know, not very much money... It's basically nothing. And then you know, the movie was a huge hit, and it was, I think, there were some issues."

Bridesmaids, directed by Paul Feig, starred Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne and Ellie Kemper, among others, and followed the women as they got ready for Rudolph's character's wedding.

Executives did not expect a female-fronted comedy to do well at the time and its budget was just over $30 million (£24 million). However, it received rave reviews and became a box office sensation, making more than $300 million (£244 million). In addition, Wiig and Mumolo earned an Oscar nomination for their script and McCarthy was shortlisted for her supporting performance.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Australian actress opened up about some of her career regrets. She admitted that she shouldn't have rejected roles in Bong Joon-ho's 2013 thriller Snowpiercer as well as 2014's Birdman, which won the Best Picture Oscar.

Wilson also revealed that she auditioned to play the title character in the 2022 Marvel TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law but lost out to Tatiana Maslany.