David Dastmalchian to star with Kelly Marie Tran in Kodak SuperXX

David Dastmalchian and Kelly Marie Tran have been cast in 'Kodak SuperXX'.

The pair have signed up to star in the psychological thriller that will enter production this year and marks the directorial debut of Auden Bui.

The indie film has been written by Tony Rettenmaier and is set in Los Angeles. It follows Linh (Tran), a quiet woman whose solitary life revolves around her job as a darkroom developer at one of the city's last remaining boutique photo labs.

Her lonely existence takes a paranoid turn when she gets caught up with a mysterious stranger (Dastmalchian), whose photos reveal a dark secret.

The picture has been tonally compared to 'Nightcrawler' and Francis Ford Coppola's film 'The Conversation'. Dastmalchian and Jen Iacobino are to produce under their Good Fiend Films banner together with Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor.

Bui said: "I'm excited to embark on this journey with Kelly and David to create a film that aims to provoke, challenge and hopefully leave audiences both uncomfortable and turned on."

Dastmalchian and Iacobino added: "Good Fiend Films is excited to be helping bring this story to the screen with a director of powerful vision and the artists who will shape the world of 'Kodak SuperXX'.

"This haunting and complex narrative explores the murky shadows of human nature in a way that invited audiences to be challenged, entertained and transported."

Meanwhile, Dastmalchian previously revealed that his dream is to play a James Bond villain and pitched himself to bosses as the perfect new enemy to push 007 to his limits as the spy franchise prepares for a new era following the departure of Daniel Craig.

In a 2023 interview with Slash Film, the 49-year-old actor said: "It begins right now. So whoever is reading this, take it as a sign. You were meant to be reading this line at this moment as you're thinking about the future of what you guys are doing with this franchise.

"Trust me when I say that I can bring something to an enemy of 007, whether he or she or they be played in a way that no one has ever seen Bond brought to life before, which is of course the way that you guys always do it."

The 'Oppenheimer' actor added: "I think there's no one to push Bond to the limits of their capabilities the way that I could, and I would love to do it. So there's my pitch to them.

"I can't wait for them to read this. And then I will owe you when or if I ever get that role, I guess 10 per cent."