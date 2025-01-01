Drew Barrymore declares 50th birthday 'can't come soon enough'

Drew Barrymore has declared that her 50th birthday "can't come soon enough".

The actress and talk show host has revealed that she is "the happiest I've been in my life" ahead of her upcoming birthday, which will take place on 22 February.

In a cover interview with AARP The Magazine for its February/March 2025 issue, Drew revealed she plans to celebrate the milestone with her daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

She joked that she will also be cooking with friends while doing "some real middle-aged woman s**t".

"It can't come soon enough," the 50 First Dates star continued of her birthday, according to People. "I feel like Frodo (in The Lord of the Rings): I see that brass ring and I'm so excited!"

She added, "I have no issues with ageing - this is the happiest I've been in my life."

In a video for the publication, Drew reflected on how her perspective has changed as she gets older.

"You just realise you're gonna live X amount of years, if you're lucky, and I would like to live the second half of my life like the B side a record, not the same way as the A side," the Drew Barrymore Show host shared.

"My whole life I've been worried and stressed and, like, happy and having the best time ever. I would have never guessed that I would feel peace," Drew continued as she teared up. "This last decade has been the most ass-kicking and furthering of my life, and it is finally bringing peace."