Khloé Kardashian doesn't take cheating by exes personally

Khloé Kardashian has insisted that she doesn't take cheating by exes personally.

The reality star and businesswoman has declared that her ex-partner's rumoured infidelity has nothing to do with her.

It has been reported in the past that Khloé was cheated on by her ex-husband Lamar Odom, who she was married to from 2009 to 2016, and the father of her two young children, Tristan Thompson.

However, speaking to Jay Shetty on the latest episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonderland, the Good American founder explained that she doesn't take the infidelity personally.

"I know what was done to me was not about me," Khloé, 40, said. "I know that was about them, and they have past trauma that they've never healed from."

The star noted that when she asked her former partners why they cheated, they responded, "'Oh, my parents or I came from a broken house.' It's always something like that. It's never about the immediate relationship."

Khloé went on to share that her loved ones and her faith helped her get through the turbulent relationships, saying, "If it wasn't for my family, my core circle and also my relationship with God... I just learned it wasn't about me."

On reflection, Khloé said the experiences were a lesson for her exes, not her.

"I was used for that person to learn life lessons," she told Jay. "No matter what someone did to me, I was never manipulative or trying to do the same thing back."

Khloé and Tristan dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. The relationship was plagued by cheating scandals, and they eventually split after Tristan fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloé.

Meanwhile, Lamar has previously admitted to cheating on the Kardashian star several times during their marriage.