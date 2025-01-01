Ricki Lake discusses 'paralysing' process of rebuilding her home after Los Angeles fires

Ricki Lake has opened up about the "paralysing" process of rebuilding her home after it was destroyed in the Los Angeles fires.

The 56-year-old American icon is among those that lost their properties in destructive wildfires which are continuing to ravage the Californian city since they were sparked on 7 January.

Taking to Instagram this week, the talk show legend explained, "My home in Malibu was a sanctuary, a hub for so many friends and loved ones.

"Too many gatherings to count. Endless areas on the property to hang, dance and play.

"It is exhausting and paralysing right now to try and wrap my head around how I will do it all again.....but I will."

On Thursday, she offered her support to others that are facing difficult times, writing in a post, "Sending healing love to all who are suffering right now all around the world."

She also shared her concern for wildlife that has been affected by the devastating fires, sharing a photograph of three deer that she snapped last month.

She wrote alongside the image on her Instagram Stories, "I hope these three survived. I took this pic on my hike (on 20 December 2024)."

Since the fires began over two weeks ago, 28 people have been killed as a result of the flames - while over 205,000 have been evacuated and over 17,000 properties have been either destroyed or damaged.