Rob Lowe sent 'big brother hand-me-downs' to Chad Lowe after his home was destroyed in LA fires

Rob Lowe has told how he's been giving "hand-me-downs" to brother Chad after he lost his home in the Los Angeles fires.

The actor revealed how he's been supporting his brother Chad and his family.

"My brother Chad, unfortunately, lost his home (and) everything in it," Rob told Entertainment Tonight.

"Entire neighbourhood (is) gone. He has three little girls and all their friends (also) lost everything."

Rob, 60, went on to explain how Chad, 57, got "a lot of big brother hand-me-downs" after the blaze.

"He's back to being 15 again," the Unstable star joked. "He loves to dress like a dad (and) I give him a lot of crap. So, I took my most dad Hokas (shoes) and passed them on."

Chad, who has starred in shows including Pretty Little Liars and 9-1-1: Lone Star, took to social media after the fires destroyed his home.

"This is what remains of 10 years of building our lives," he wrote on Instagram earlier this month, alongside a photo of their charred home.

"Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by all the well wishes, and offers of assistance. We are OK and will be OK. We have each other. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers."

Chad, who was married to Hilary Swank between 1997 and 2007, has been married to Kim Painter since 2010.

They share three daughters, Mabel, Fiona and Nixie.