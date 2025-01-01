Oscar nominee Karla Sofia Gascon speaks out on Trump's 'shameless' anti-trans order

Oscar nominee Karla Sofia Gascon has spoken out against Trump's "shameless" anti-trans order.

The actress made history yesterday for being the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for an Oscar.

She was nominated for her role in Emilia Pérez, where she plays Mexican cartel leader who transitions and dedicates herself to aiding the victims of gang violence.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about President Trump's new anti-trans decree, she told how "he is shameless."

"We are going backwards," she said. "The new generations have not experienced what the previous ones have experienced, so they are destined to repeat the same mistakes. Be careful with giving power to the intolerant, because it will end the little tolerance we have."

She told the publication how she watched the Oscar nominations from an airport lounge in Brazil.

"It was completely crazy, I didn't sleep all night," she said. "What an illusion, what an honour, what love. I feel fulfilled, it is the culmination of nine months of promotion and two years of work."

She urged Academy voters to view her work on its own merits.

"Now it is time to focus on my performance and put aside my ethnicity, sexuality or hair colour, to move forward in 'integration,'" she said.

"Today it is proven that art does not understand hate. No one can question my work, even less the fact that I am an actress. An actress who deserves to be recognised solely and exclusively for her sublime performance in Emilia Pérez."