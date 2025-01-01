Kate Hudson's house 'still standing' after fiancé stayed behind to fight Los Angeles wildfires

Kate Hudson has told how her house is "still standing" amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

The actress told how her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, stayed behind with his brother Michael, to try and help protect their house and neighbourhood. The rest of the family evacuated.

"I wanted to check in and just say thank you for all of your support and concern and thoughts and prayers for us," the 45-year-old said in a video on Instagram.

"We went back into the Palisades... I went back for the first time. It was a very intense day. We're very lucky our house is still standing."

She continued, "But we are in the centre of a lot of our friends and people we love very much, whether they be homeowners, store owners, people who work in our community. They've lost their homes and their jobs and things, so we are definitely just trying to support our community as much as we can."

After thanking the "first responders, the firemen, the pilots are just incredible, and all the neighbours who stayed behind," she went on to thank her partner, Danny.

Speaking to her six-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, she said. "Daddy and Uncle Michael, who stayed behind and put out spot fires. All the other brave people fighting to protect us...We're so grateful."

Kate and Danny welcomed daughter Rani in 2018 and got engaged in 2021. Kate is also mum to sons Ryder, 21, and Bingham, 13.