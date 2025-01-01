Dave Coulier's cancer treatment becoming 'more difficult'

Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa, has told how his cancer treatment is becoming "more difficult."

The actor, best known as Joey Gladstone in the hit sitcom Full House, was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October last year.

Now Melissa, 41, has given an update on Dave's progress.

"He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult," she admitted to WXYZ.

She told how the 65-year-old keeps his spirits up with humour.

"He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it," she said.

"Every morning, if he's feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too."

She also revealed that he's relying a lot on other family members who have been through similar experiences.

"I think it's just innately in him. He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it," she shared.

"I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honour them."

Dave revealed his diagnosis last year, telling People that he initially went to the doctor after an upper respiratory infection resulted in swelling of his lymph nodes.

"My doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive.' This has been a really fast roller-coaster ride of a journey."