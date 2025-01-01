Jamie Foxx splits with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx has reportedly split with his girlfriend of a year, Alyce Huckstepp.

The couple went public with their relationship 18 months ago, but were believed to have been an item for 18 months previous to that.

Multiple sources have confirmed to People magazine that the couple are no longer together.

The last time they were seen together was late last year; eating dinner in Los Angeles on 28 September, then strolling on a beach in Mexico on 30 October.

Sources told People that Alyce was a "great" presence in the actor's life after he suffered a bleed on his brain, which led to a stroke, in April 2023.

Alyce, a former fitness instructor, has never appeared at any public events with Jamie, but was regularly spotted with him behind the scenes, including at a BetMGM advert in July.

"They seemed cozy," a source said at the time. "(Foxx) had people around but they weren't surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors."

In October, Jamie, 57, performed some live shows which were filmed for his Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was.

In the show, he jokingly told how he didn't want to date white women any more.

"Sisters, I'm here to tell you - I've been cured," he said. "I've been cured of everything - no more white girls. I'm serious! No more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls!"